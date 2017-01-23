There’s a lot of talk these days about jobs—bringing them “back” and creating new ones. But, as Bloomberg reports, high labor costs incentivize corporations to automate. What’s more? Apparently robots are about to do what they did to US manufacturing in the developing world. According to the UN, two-thirds of jobs in developing countries may be on the cutting block.

“It took 50 years for the world to install the first million industrial robots. The next million will take only eight, according to Macquarie,” writes Chris Bryant and Elaine He. “Importantly, much of the recent growth happened outside the U.S., in particular in China, which has an aging population and where wages have risen."

Factories aren't the only job sites that could soon be populated with more robots than people. Construction is obviously a field ripe for robotic disruption—but, so is design itself. Then again, if you use CAD software, you probably already knew that.