This week brings a full diary of talks from successful and inspiring architects and theorists. Largely focusing on the question of city-living, the week's overarching theme is one of discussing the future of the way we live, and how we design our urban landscapes.

LSE Cities Public Lecture | Building Knowledge | Anupama Kundoo | 24 January

AND

The Quito Papers: towards the open city (London) | 31 January

Image Javier Callejas​

LSE have started up their lecture series for the year, inviting the public to join them at their campus for talks from notable professionals in their fields. On the 24th, Architect Anupama Kundoo will discuss the issues facing those who live in cities, visiting key issues of resources, community and affordability. Next week's film screening and following discussion continues the theme of cities, this time focusing on the masterplanning and utopian ideals of architects past, including le Corbusier.

The Concrete Atlantis Revisited | 24-28 January

Image: Adam Elstein

Looking at the relationship between industrial design and the built environment is this temporary exhibition at the Museum of Architecture, which explores the structure of silos, and their depiction by masters of the Modern Movement. From photographs by Adam Elstein, to examining the works of practices old and new, this investigation into this particular form is well curated and unique in its approach.

The Architecture of Citizenship: Design, Dialogue and Democracy | 30 January

Image: Museum of Architecture

This talk is the first of in the series "The Architecture of Citzenship" form the Museum of Architecture. The program seeks to understand the relationship between the built environment and its inhabitiants, looking into how urban design can enable communities to thrive and democracy to bloom.

Undead Promenade: Deconstructing the High Line | 26 January

Image: see cover pic above

Join UCL in their 'urban lab' to discuss the High Line project, and how it has come to globally represent 're-use' and 'community'. Preceding the launch of his book, this lecture will provide insight into the research and theories developed by Christopher Linder over recent years.

Royal Gold Medal Lecture 2017: Paulo Mendes da Rocha | 31 January

AND

Royal Gold Medal Week: Life By Design Series | 30 January - 3 February

Image: PMDR archive

Reflecting on a career spanning more that six decades and celebrating his commendation as medallist, this talk from Paulo Mendes da Rocha will form part of the Royal Gold Medal Week from the RIBA. Brazil's most celebrated living architect is most commonly known for his crisp, concrete, public projects.

TATE LATES | 27 January

AND

Science Museum Lates: Childhood Wonder | 25 January

Image: Dan Weill

Hide from the cold evenings in two of London's greatest exhibition spaces. This week, both the TATE Modern and the Science Museum are opening their doors into the night, giving us a new place to socialise, learn, and have a drink with friends. Both have workshops and exlusive exhibitions for these late night events, and are always alive and buzzing.

