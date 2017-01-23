Planning for another week in New York City? If you're curious about where design-inclined folks are gathering around town, Archinect and Bustler have compiled a snappy list of local architecture and design events that are worth checking out.

Zoning for Public Good | January 26, recommended by Nicholas Korody

Zoning might not sound that sexy, but it's one of the most important structures influencing the form of the built environment. As such, it can be used for 'good' or 'evil'—to make cities more inclusionary or more exclusionary. This event is centered around the former, and will be a great primer on the importance of the (legal) architecture behind architecture.

SAY IT LOUD: Distinguished Black Designers of NYCOBA | NOMA, opening on January 26, recommended by Alexander Walter

SAY IT LOUD: Distinguished Black Designers of NYCOBA | NOMA opens at the Center for Architecture and is the institution's first exhibition of 2017. From the preface: "The approximately 2,090 licensed African American architects in the United States represent only 2 percent of the total population of the country’s licensed architects. Moreover, the achievements of these individuals are seldom recognized. Over the past two years, NYCOBA | NOMA’s Membership Highlight Initiative has put the spotlight on architects and allied professionals of color, as well as their impacts on the architecture and design fields and the community at large."

Architectural Narratives | January 27, recommended by Justine Testado

Columbia GSAPP kicks off their Graphics Project 2017 series with a panel discussion on the current and evolving methods of architectural storytelling, from photo and filmmaking to social media to VR. Hear from Rama Allen (The Mill New York), Kai-Uwe Bergmann (BIG), architectural photographer James Ewing, and artist/technologist Ziv Schneider.

