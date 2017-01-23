Between preservation lectures and even help landing you that dream job, there is a lot going on in the city.

Here is your list of things to do in Chicago over the next couple of weeks.

The Last Days of Louis Sullivan | January 25

Former entrance to the Chicago Stock Exchange (now at the Art Institute of Chicago) designed by Louis Sullivan. Photo: Jeremy Atherton, via Wikipedia.

In the continuing ‘Projects by Chicago Architects’ series, Cliff Dwellers opens up its newest dinner and talk to cultural historian Tim Samuelson. Tim looks back on Louis Sullivan’s later designs and his deep roots to Chicago. Following the presentation, a display of some of Sullivan’s work will be on display.

Canada's Modern Architecture, 1886 to the Present: An Authors Event | January 26

Authors Michelangelo Sabatino and Rhodri Windsor Liscombe will discuss their new book, Canada (Modern Architectures in History).

Path to Success: Architects Working Abroad | January 31

Ever wonder what it would be like working as an architect in another country? The Young Architects Forum invites a panel of Chicago architects to discuss their experiences.

Taliesin: Preservation Process and Achievement | February 02

Taliesin East, © Taliesin Preservation, Inc.

John Waters, AIA has been invited to speak on Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin. His work with the Taliesin Preservation will also include works by the Victorian Society in America Summer School’s review of the home in studio and approach to future preservation.

