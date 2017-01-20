Archinect's Architecture School Lecture Guide for Winter & Spring 2017

See who's speaking at the University of Oregon Department of Architecture in Eugene and Portland for Winter '17.

EUG = Eugene campus, Lawrence Hall (LA)

PDX = Portland campus, White Stag Block (WSB)

Shanghai Xian Dai Architectural Design Group - Shanghai, China

Eugene: Jan 20, 11:30 am LA 206

Portland: Jan 23, 5:30 pm WSB 451

Claire Agre / West 8, Principal + Senior Landscape Architect - New York, NY

Eugene: Jan 23, 5:30 pm Giustina Ballroom, Ford Alumni Center

Margaret Crawford, Professor of Architecture, UC Berkeley - Berkeley, CA

Eugene: Feb 6, 5:30 pm LA 206

Portland: Feb 7, 5:30 pm WSB Event Room

Zoë Mowat / Zoë Mowat Design - Montreal, Canada

Eugene: Jan 30, 5:30 pm LA 206

Portland: Jan 31, 5:30 pm WSB 150

James Carpenter / James Carpenter Design Associates - New York, NY

Eugene: Feb 8, 5:30 pm LA 206

Mick Pearce / Mick Pearce Architect - Harare, Zimbabwe

Eugene: Feb 13, 5:30 pm LA 206

Portland: Feb 14, 5:30 pm WSB Event Room

Laura Hartman / Fernau & Hartman Architects - Berkeley, CA

Eugene: Feb 20, 5:30 pm LA 206

Portland: Feb 21, 5:30 pm WSB Event Room

Giancarlo Mazzanti / El Equipo Mazzanti - Bogota, Colombia

Portland: Feb 24, 5:30 pm WSB Event Room

Erkki Huhtamo / Professor, Departments of Design Media Arts and Film, Television, and Digital Media - UCLA, Los Angeles

Eugene: Feb 27, 6:00 pm LA177

