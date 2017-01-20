Archinect's Architecture School Lecture Guide for Winter & Spring 2017
Archinect's Get Lectured is back in session for Winter and Spring 2017. Get Lectured is an ongoing series where we feature a school's lecture series—and their snazzy posters—for the current term. Check back frequently to keep track of any upcoming lectures you don't want to miss. Mark those calendars!
Want to share your school's lecture series? Send us your school's lecture series poster and details to connect@archinect.com.
See who's speaking at the University of Oregon Department of Architecture in Eugene and Portland for Winter '17.
EUG = Eugene campus, Lawrence Hall (LA)
PDX = Portland campus, White Stag Block (WSB)
Shanghai Xian Dai Architectural Design Group - Shanghai, China
Eugene: Jan 20, 11:30 am LA 206
Portland: Jan 23, 5:30 pm WSB 451
Claire Agre / West 8, Principal + Senior Landscape Architect - New York, NY
Eugene: Jan 23, 5:30 pm Giustina Ballroom, Ford Alumni Center
Margaret Crawford, Professor of Architecture, UC Berkeley - Berkeley, CA
Eugene: Feb 6, 5:30 pm LA 206
Portland: Feb 7, 5:30 pm WSB Event Room
Zoë Mowat / Zoë Mowat Design - Montreal, Canada
Eugene: Jan 30, 5:30 pm LA 206
Portland: Jan 31, 5:30 pm WSB 150
James Carpenter / James Carpenter Design Associates - New York, NY
Eugene: Feb 8, 5:30 pm LA 206
Mick Pearce / Mick Pearce Architect - Harare, Zimbabwe
Eugene: Feb 13, 5:30 pm LA 206
Portland: Feb 14, 5:30 pm WSB Event Room
Laura Hartman / Fernau & Hartman Architects - Berkeley, CA
Eugene: Feb 20, 5:30 pm LA 206
Portland: Feb 21, 5:30 pm WSB Event Room
Giancarlo Mazzanti / El Equipo Mazzanti - Bogota, Colombia
Portland: Feb 24, 5:30 pm WSB Event Room
Erkki Huhtamo / Professor, Departments of Design Media Arts and Film, Television, and Digital Media - UCLA, Los Angeles
Eugene: Feb 27, 6:00 pm LA177
Find more event info here. Watch past lecture videos here.
