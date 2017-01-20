Even the most punk of buildings eventually gets older. The Pompidou Centre in Paris, the landmark contemporary art museum designed by Renzo Piano and Richard Rogers, turns forty this year. To mark its birthday, the museum will get a two-year long facelift estimated to cost at least €100 million.

The renovations will include replacing the “caterpillar”, the famous escalators on the front of the building, but won’t result in any changes to the building’s overall appearance. Additionally, museum officials are hoping that renovations can occur without closing the Centre.

Part of the reason the building needs the renovation is that its innovative design, which comprises putting the inner workings of the building on its exterior, has led to increased wear and tear. Back in the day, its appearance caused a ton of controversy. But today, the museum is witnessing a rise in attendance that surpasses either the Louvre or the Musée d’Orsay.