Snøhetta's "7th Room" is an addition to the previously existing Treehotel in Northern Sweden. The tree-canopy-level, snow-blanketed room features a pretty cool assortment of sleek furnishings and views, whether you're standing on the ground looking up, or lounging on the fur-lined chairs looking out.

In addition to the tree that grows through the cabin, the arrangement of the rooms, centered around a netted terrace, gives "7th Room" a hyper-sophisticated treehouse vibe.