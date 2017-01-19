Now in its third edition, the Knight Cities Challenge asks one question: “What’s your best idea to make cities more successful?”. Every year the Challenge's national call for ideas attracts a staggering number of applicants, who submit their strongest written ideas that they believe can improve everyday living in cities across the U.S. — particularly the 26 Knight communities. Out of more than 4,500 hopeful ideas, the jury narrowed down the competition pool to 144 finalist ideas. — Bustler