Looking for a job? Archinect's Employer of the Day Weekly Round-Up can help start off your hunt amid the hundreds of active listings on our job board. If you've been following the feature on our Facebook, Employer of the Day is where we highlight active employers and showcase a gallery of their work.

In case you missed them, here are some of the most recent EOTD-featured firms:

1. Grimshaw (Facebook feature)

Currently hiring: Multiple listings

2. bonetti/kozerski architecture (Facebook feature)

Currently hiring: Multiple listings

3. S9 Architecture (Facebook feature)

Currently hiring: Multiple listings

4. Chango & Co. (Facebook feature)

Currently hiring: Experienced Interior Design Project Manager

5. Drake/Anderson (Facebook feature)

Currently hiring: Junior to Mid-level Architectural CAD Designer

6. LUXIGON_LA (Facebook feature)

Currently hiring: 3D Artist

7. Andrew Franz Architect (Facebook feature)

Currently hiring: Multiple listings

8. Waechter Architecture (Facebook feature)

Currently hiring: Entry Level Architect & Marketing Support

9. Stephen Yablon Architecture (Facebook feature)

Currently hiring: Multiple listings

10. Benchmark Architects (Facebook feature)

Currently hiring: Multiple listings

Keep track of Employer of the Day by following Archinect's Facebook, Pinterest, or the Archinect Jobs Instagram.

Want more job-hunting and hiring tips? Check out Archinect's EMPLOY(ED), our How to write a great architecture job ad feature, or learn straight from the firms in our new How To Get A Job At ___ series.