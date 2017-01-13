Tristram Hunt, the former shadow education secretary, has announced that he will resign as a Labour MP to become the director of the Victoria and Albert Museum. The move, which will come with a salary of over £145,000, will also trigger a by-election in Stoke, a constituency that is vulnerable to poaching by Ukip or the Conservative Party. Hunt has been vocally critical of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

According to the Guardian, Hunt’s appointment was a “genuine surprise”. That being said, higher-ups the art world have largely greeted the news warmly. Others have cause to worry: back in 2010, Hunt griped about free admission to London museums and called for reintroducing charges for national museums. But the V&A has said that Hunt is “fully committed to free museum entrance”.