As brand-new collaborations go, the Shenzhen Design Society's choice to feature London's V&A gallery as part of its cultural hub opening this October isn't too shocking, unless you consider that galleries of Chinese art and photography aren't necessarily a common feature of the global art world circuit. The inclusion of the gallery is partly a tribute to the V&A's numerous exhibitions that showcased Chinese culture in Europe, including one of the first exhibitions on contemporary Chinese film and photography in 2005 (!). According to Lonely Planet, the hub's goal is to "focus on the history of groundbreaking design, with the aim of opening a dialogue on how design can be a catalyst for social change."