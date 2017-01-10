Whether you envisioned Hyperloop One as an overhyped pneumatic tube or an inventive way to transport cargo and/or passengers, 35 teams from 17 countries around the world have just been announced as semifinalists in the contest to create working transit corridors for the technology. The 35 proposed routes are sited in countries including Argentina, Poland, Australia, India, the U.K. and the U.S. (the full list is below). Finalists will be announced in May after three global showcase events where each team has the chance to demonstrate how their proposal will economically benefit their region. The showcases will be held in New Delhi on February 28th, Washington D.C. on April 6th, and London on April 27th. Twenty of the proposals currently have governmental or other funding sources already lined up.
Corridors in the semifinalist round include:
AR Buenos Aires-Cordoba
AU Sydney-Melbourne
CA Ontario (cargo)
CA Toronto-Montreal
CA Vancouver (cargo)
CH Shanghai-Hangzhou
DE Autobahn
EE Tallin-Helsinki
ES Madrid-Tangiers
FR Corsica-Sardinia
IL Eilat-Tel Aviv
IN Bangalore- Thiruvananthapuram
IN Chennai-Bangalore (two proposals)
IN Port connector
IN Mumbai-Chennai
IN Mumbai-Delhi
KS Seoul-Busan
MX Mexico City-Gudalajara
NL Dutch Loop
PL Warsaw-Wroclaw
SA Durban- Johannesburg
UK Glasgow-Cardiff
UK London-Edinburgh
US Boston-Somerset
US Cheyenne-Houston
US Gary-Louisville
US LA-Ensenada, MX
US Kansas City-St Louis
US Miami-Orlando
US Midwest
US Nevada
US Colorado (two proposals)
US Seattle-Portland
US Texas Triangle (Austin, Dallas,
and Houston)
For more on Hyperloop:
No Comments