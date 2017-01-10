Whether you envisioned Hyperloop One as an overhyped pneumatic tube or an inventive way to transport cargo and/or passengers, 35 teams from 17 countries around the world have just been announced as semifinalists in the contest to create working transit corridors for the technology. The 35 proposed routes are sited in countries including Argentina, Poland, Australia, India, the U.K. and the U.S. (the full list is below). Finalists will be announced in May after three global showcase events where each team has the chance to demonstrate how their proposal will economically benefit their region. The showcases will be held in New Delhi on February 28th, Washington D.C. on April 6th, and London on April 27th. Twenty of the proposals currently have governmental or other funding sources already lined up.

Corridors in the semifinalist round include:

AR Buenos Aires-Cordoba

AU Sydney-Melbourne

CA Ontario (cargo)

CA Toronto-Montreal

CA Vancouver (cargo)

CH Shanghai-Hangzhou

DE Autobahn

EE Tallin-Helsinki

ES Madrid-Tangiers

FR Corsica-Sardinia

IL Eilat-Tel Aviv

IN Bangalore- Thiruvananthapuram

IN Chennai-Bangalore (two proposals)

IN Port connector

IN Mumbai-Chennai

IN Mumbai-Delhi

KS Seoul-Busan

MX Mexico City-Gudalajara

NL Dutch Loop

PL Warsaw-Wroclaw

SA Durban- Johannesburg

UK Glasgow-Cardiff

UK London-Edinburgh

US Boston-Somerset

US Cheyenne-Houston

US Gary-Louisville

US LA-Ensenada, MX

US Kansas City-St Louis

US Miami-Orlando

US Midwest

US Nevada

US Colorado (two proposals)

US Seattle-Portland

US Texas Triangle (Austin, Dallas,

and Houston)

