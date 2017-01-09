Patrik Schumacher, the current head of Zaha Hadid Architects, posted a few photos on his Facebook showing the firm's designs for the Neue Nationalgalerie extension competition. Over 40 firms participated in the competition before Herzog and de Meuron were announced as the winners. The Danish office Lundgaard & Tranberg took second place and the third prize was awarded to the Berlin-based office Bruno Fioretti Marquez. The project brief stipulated that the design must complement the existing Neue Nationalgalerie building, which was designed by Mies van der Rohe.

