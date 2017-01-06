Forget climbing stars, or even walking laterally--in the increasingly dense and rapid reality of urban life, elevators have become a major part of daily living. According to The Guardian, major elevator designers like Otis are considering re-designing the elevator to become a more comfortable and friendly space. Precisely what form this will take is a bit unclear, but it may involve more stylish decor, and perhaps even a change in elevator culture itself (the reason most elevators have the floor number display up so high is to give people an excuse not to have to make eye contact with each other).

Elevators, making news: