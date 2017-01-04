“Despite its importance to the region, JFK is not the airport passengers expect when arriving in one of the greatest cities in the world,” states the Airport Advisory Panel in their new report to the Governor. That’s a bit of an understatement. As many a traveller knows, JFK isn’t in the best shape. Hence the need for the report, which notes the costs of failing to act. By the mid-2020s, three million more passengers will head into JFK than its facilities can handle. In monetary terms, that amounts to about $140 million in annual wages, $400 million in annual sales, and 2,500 jobs—per each million not accommodated.

So the Panel put together a set of recommendations including:

Modernizing the airport’s terminals, starting with the oldest, and planning all future redevelopment around connections between terminals. The Panel recommends working together with private operators to fund the renovations.

Improving the airport’s roadways and expanding parking.

Expanding taxiways to improve aircraft operations. Eliminating operational limits imposed by the FAA.

Initiating periodic “top-to-bottom” security reviews to improve airport security.

Completely overhauling the Jamaica subway station and expanding the AirTrain.

