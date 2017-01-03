Did architects have sustainability figured out in the 1970s, and can the lessons they learned help contemporary architects design for the challenges of climate change? In an attempt to answer this question, Canada is taking a closer look at its previously built sustainable architecture during the energy crisis in the 1970s in the form of two museum exhibitions. The Globe and Mail explains that:

The 1970s has much to teach us as we face the reality of climate change and the changes that it will bring about. That insight drives two thoughtful museum shows up this winter, the PEI exhibition [curated by Dalhousie University professor Steven Mannell] and "It's All Happening So Fast" at the Canadian Centre for Architecture in Montreal.

