Hello 2017! Perhaps your resolution this year was to see more of London and its unique design scene? This year, with the recent additions of The Design Museum, Newport Street Gallery, and the infamous Switch House extension, means that there has never been a better time for design in this city and we can expect some incredible events in the coming year. This first week of 2017 is no exception, with the creative community gathering not just to look at work within a gallery, but to challenge and engage with it.

Teller on Maplethorpe - photography exhibition | Open now until 7 January

Image: Robert Mapplethorpe ("Madeline Stowe", 1982)

This exhibition, which opened in November last year and is now in its final week, has been reviewed as challenging and shocking, and definitely not a family friendly event. One thing is for certain, however; the images evoke a curiousity from within, which beg for further inspection.

The showcase coincides with what would have been the 70th birthday of the iconic American photographer Robert Mapplethorpe. To mark this, Alison Jacques has invited acclaimed UK-based, German-born photographer Juergen Teller to curate an exhibition of Mapplethorpe's work.

Hackney Flea Market | 7 January

Image: Hackney Flea Market

The annual New Year Hackney Flea Market returns this year bigger than ever. This market is an opportunity to pick up treasures both old and new; rare, iconic, mid-century designs sit side-by-side with vintage postcards and new work from independent creatives. Music from local DJs will set the mood, and create a community spirit in which to explore.

Farewell to Christmas | 6 January

Image: Geffrye Museum

The Geffrye Museum explores, through its preserved rooms, the idea of home, and how this has changed throughout history. Rooms' settings span from 1600 to present day, and take into consideration changes in style, fashion, society and social behaviour throughout the centuries.

In this Farewell to Christmas event, the museum hosts its annual, traditional burning of the holly and the ivy, complete with festive singing and food. If you have time before wrapping up warm to watch the burning, there are various rooms open for public viewing.

No Promised Land | Open now until 12 January

Image: Ed Saye ("Modern House", 2016)

This exhibition at the Foundry Gallery explores the architecture of idealism through works by Ed Saye. Looking at the disrepair of decomposing Modernist houses, and the makeshift homes of nomadic, 'Hippie' communities, Saye's work contrasts these two extremes of 'designed shelter', ultimately questioning the idea of utopian living.

