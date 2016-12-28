Earlier this year, architect Peter Zellner announced his plans of a new educational institution dubbed the Free School of Architecture. The news was hotly debated on Archinect when it first broke in September and has since grown to become one of the most popular academia-themed posts of the year.

The FSA appears to be taking shape in the mean time and started posting first announcements on its school profile on Archinect, including detailed information about the application process for the 2017 — and the school's commencement — academic year.

More updates here as they emerge.