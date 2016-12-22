It's that time of the year – for washing away the stench of the past and basking in the sweet, slightly terrifying promise of an uncertain future. This week on the podcast, we dish out our predictions for architecture in 2017, and try to digest the year that was 2016.

Listen to episode 93 of Archinect Sessions, "A Salute to Garbage Fires":

Shownotes:

What Amelia's reading: D.J. Waldie's Holy Land and Daniel Kahneman's Thinking, Fast and Slow

What Amelia's listening to (follow me on Spotify!):

For 41 hours of metal, follow my brother's playlist, "Now That's What I Call Shredding 28"