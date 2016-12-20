The inevitable, and accelerating, growth of cities is an undisputed premise in contemporary urbanist discourses. With the rapid rise of entirely new cities proliferating around the globe, questions arise of how much in urban life can be improved with a blank slate. This short film from The Nantucket Project (a TED-ish conference focused on big ideas) looks at how different cities are approaching that future – focusing on issues of technology, transportation, health and history.

