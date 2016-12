For those who have been eagerly anticipating a look inside Herzog & de Meuron's Elbphilharmonie before it officially opens this January, your chance has come in the form of a website feature which allows you to navigate through the space at your chosen speed via your preferred web browsing device. Here's a preview video that gives you a sense of the magnificence of the interior (as well as the ebuillenece of the soundtracked touring experience). Voila: