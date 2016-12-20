Roughly one thousand years ago, a civilization in what is now known as the Brailizan Amazon constructed what appears to be an astronomical observation structure that, thanks to its inadvertent discovery by a tree-razing cattle ranch foreman in the 1990s, has been dubbed the area's "Stonehenge." This New York Times article explores how the structure's existence undermines the idea that the Amazon was a lush, vacant backwoods just waitin' for that first touch of human civilization. Instead, many archeaologists increasingly hypothesize that the structure was either used for ritual ceremonies or as a kind of landmark for agriculture and hunting. Archeaologists also speculate that the area hosted a cilivilzation of up to 10 million people, as evidenced by ancient road networks and settlements found nearby.

