The six planned factories will use British light gauge steel framing to produce panelised components for residential developments that are “at least 75% off-grid” thanks to solar power and energy efficient design, renewables developer Welink said in announcing the joint venture today (19 December). [...]
The UK government greeted the news enthusiastically, as it tries to lure innovative entrants to the UK housing market to help it deliver its objective of 1 million new homes by 2020. — globalconstructionreview.com
More pre-fab on Archinect:
3 Comments
The Final Death of Architecture. McHousing Trailer Parks stretching to the sky.
Metal buildings are the dream that Modern Architects had at the beginning of this century. It has finally come true, but they themselves don't realize it.
Sounds like something the NYTimes can get behind: garbage can capitalism with a social good narrative, happy logo and nobody cares to examine until it's a crime-ridden wasteland. All because nobody cares about design.