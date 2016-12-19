BOMB Magazine, the influential art journal founded in 1981, will honor architect Steven Holl at its 2017 gala on May 5, 2017. Holl will be the first architect honored at the annual event.

"The logically unbridgeable gap between concepts and ideas and the world of sense perception is bridged by great works of art. I am deeply grateful to be honored by BOMB—an inspiring bridge connecting amazing artists' ideas," said Steven Holl.

