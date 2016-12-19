A proposal by Gov. John Hickenlooper to direct marijuana revenue toward building affordable housing and curbing homelessness offers a glimpse into the potential the new revenue can have on public services and projects...To the chagrin of pro-marijuana activists, Hickenlooper believes there is a correlation between homelessness, a need for affordable housing and substance abuse, including impacts from marijuana legalization. — The Gazette
Gov. Hickenlooper requested $18.3 million ($16.3 million from marijuana taxes and $2.0 million from the General Fund) toward affordable housing as part of his FY 2017-18 State budget this past November. The Gazette reports that Hickenlooper and his administration “are hesitant to acknowledge that cannabis dollars can have a positive impact on expanding state programs” and that they are currently “adamant that the dollars should be spent only on issues related to marijuana.”
John Hickenlooper is a hypocrite booze peddler who was against legalization from the start and goes out of his way to avoid mentioning the over millions collected in cannabis tax revenue. Cannabis toxicity has never been recorded to kill anyone in all medical history while the booze like John boy sells directly kills over 104,000 US citizens annually. Business at his breweries is down and John knows why. It has been replaced by cannabis, a far safer alternative to serial killer alcohol. Shame on you John for bending to the will of the corporations instead of the will of the people and what is right.