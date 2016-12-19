The City Council this morning voted to approve the latest joint venture partnership and timeline for the long-delayed Grand Avenue project. The $950 million mega-development being designed by Frank Gehry is now scheduled to break ground in 2018 and open in 2022, according to developer Related Companies. [...]
The project was initially announced before the recession, and stalled during the economic downturn. It has been through numerous design changes. — Los Angeles Downtown News
The glacial pace of the Grand Avenue Project development documented in the Archinect news:
