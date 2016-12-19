As we come up to Christmas Day, the city of London gets quieter, with many focusing on last-minute present-buying, and rushing to tie up loose ends before the weekend, and making their way out of the city. For those who are still in the capital over the holidays, it is a surprisingly quiet time, and a refreshing chance to explore without all the crowds. Take this opportunity to visit exhibitions closing in 2016, if you haven't had the chance to go yet, or take friends and family on Christmas adventures in the city.

Volunteer for Crisis at Christmas in London 2016 | 25 December

Image: Crisis

Crisis is the national charity for homeless people, working to deliver lifesaving services to those in need, and to campaign for change. Christmas is a time which is especially poignant for those without a home, so if you find yourself without plans for the 25th, why not share your time and skills with this cause.

Frieze Sculpture Park | Open now until 8 January 2017

Image: Frieze Gallery

Frieze Sculpture Park, an outdoors exhibition of leading artists, will be open as usual over the Christmas period, including Christmas Day itself. The location of the pieces in Regent's Park make a great festive walk, and the wintery weather is a fantastic setting for these artworks. Why not tie it in with Winter Wonderland, a couple of miles away in Hyde Park?

Dickensian Christmas in Canterbury, Dover & Greenwich | 25 December

Image: Dean and Chapter of Canterbury

If there's a gap in your diary on Sunday, then this tour will fill your day with architectural sightseeing, on a trip which covers a huge portion of South East England. Starting with a service at Canterbury Cathedral, the tour will then be followed by a lunch by the White Cliffs of Dover, and to the Greenwich docks to look at Sir Christopher Wren's work.

Christmas Lights in London | 17-18 December

AND

Sights and Sounds of London on Christmas Day | 25 December

Image: Nils Jorgensen/REX

The Christmas Lights of London are world renowned. Seeing our city, whose characteristics are diverse and intriguing, lit up with some impressive displays is a joy to behold. Take a wander around the city, on your own or in a group, and you will see how the festive season brings a whole new element to our streets.

There is an organised tour on Sunday, which will cover the main sights of London, all in their festive glory. Taking place on Christmas Day, this thorough tour will make the most of the peaceful city streets as you whizz between festively-lit landmarks such as Westminster Abbey and Trafalgar Square.

Peter Pan Cup | 25 December

Image: Serpentine Swimming Club

The Peter Pan Cup is a famous swimming race which is held on Christmas morning. Club members will be taking part in a swim, not long after the first light at Regent's Park. This event is always a good opportunity to watch in amazement as these crazy swimmers plunge into the freezing waters, especially with a warm coffee in your hands.

Why not make this part of a wider walk, and take in the Frieze Sculpture Park, a few miles to the south (see above)?

