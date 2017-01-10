With a growing portfolio in masterplanning projects, we are looking for an experienced and talented urban designer to join our team.
The position offers exposure to a number of interesting and varied projects that span across different sectors including residential, mixed use and infrastructural.
We are looking for someone who is flexible, efficient and able to work to deadlines in addition to possessing strong analytical, technical, drawing, presentation and graphical skills. You will be a confident designer and be able to communicate design concepts quickly and clearly.
Key Skills and Experience
At Grimshaw we encourage creativity and innovation and you can expect to work in a vibrant and fast paced environment. We want our staff to be fulfilled and supported in their careers as we know the key to our continuing success is working with and engaging the most talented people we can find.
If you are interested, please contact us with your CV and portfolio showing relevant experience.
If you are interested, please contact us London.Jobs@grimshaw-architects.com with your CV and portfolio showing relevant experience.
More job listings from this employer:
New York, NY, USTue, Jan 10 '17
New York, NY, USTue, Jan 10 '17
New York, NY, USFri, Jan 27 '17