Urban Designer Grimshaw Employer:

London, GB Location:

Wed, Mar 1 '17 Posted on:



With a growing portfolio in masterplanning projects, we are looking for an experienced and talented urban designer to join our team.

The position offers exposure to a number of interesting and varied projects that span across different sectors including residential, mixed use and infrastructural.

We are looking for someone who is flexible, efficient and able to work to deadlines in addition to possessing strong analytical, technical, drawing, presentation and graphical skills. You will be a confident designer and be able to communicate design concepts quickly and clearly.

Key Skills and Experience

As a minimum, three to five years of relevant experience ideally working on UK projects

Experience working on residential developments

Be able to work in a team and independently, providing urban design input into architectural projects.

Good working knowledge of drawing packages such as Microstation and /or AutoCAD, sketch up and DTP software such as Indesign. Rhino and parametric design is a plus

Be familiar with planning policy and legislation, urban design best practice and current thinking.

Be able to write and provide high quality graphical input into reports.

At Grimshaw we encourage creativity and innovation and you can expect to work in a vibrant and fast paced environment. We want our staff to be fulfilled and supported in their careers as we know the key to our continuing success is working with and engaging the most talented people we can find.

If you are interested, please contact us London.Jobs@grimshaw-architects.com with your CV and portfolio showing relevant experience.