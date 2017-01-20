Architectural assistant PEEK Architecture + Design Employer:

We are a small, friendly office, with a relaxed atmosphere, based in Soho.

The position available is for a post Part-II (new out of university, or with a couple of years experience, both fine).

Our firm carries out residential projects mostly in the high end, central London sector. An enthusiasm for interiors, joinery and detailing would be required, along with ability to draw and sketch .

The role would also involve liaising and coordinating subcontractors, clients and other professionals within a project, so excellent written and verbal communication skills are key.

Please email to send in CV and applications to: georgina@peekarchitecture.co.uk