Ben Adams Architects is an established and thriving Architectural Design and Research practice with studios in London and Los Angeles.

We are a young, creative and dynamic team who work across various design sectors including mixed use, residential, commercial workplace, public buildings, and hotels on new builds, refurbishments, conversions and listed buildings. As a practice, we cultivate a supportive environment where employees at all levels can take ownership and responsibility for their work to develop their career in a variety of different sectors. Members of the team are encouraged to share and nurture their individual talents through a series of in house lectures, design reviews, events and exhibitions.

Our London studio is now looking to hire a talented Senior Architect on a permanent basis for an exciting new opportunity.

Responsibilities

You will be required to successfully run and manage a large mixed use development and new hotel project in London right through to on-site completion, to meet clients’ brief, budget, and programme. The schemes are currently at the early design stage.

The position will involve:

Liaison with various consultants to produce a fully coordinated project through schematic design, design development, construction and documentation

Working on two large architectural schemes, while managing the architectural office design teams for those projects

Enthusiasm to develop your role and contribute towards the development of the practice

Skills, Qualifications & Experience

Bachelors or Master’s Degree in Architecture

Evidence of good design ability through your previous experience and portfolio of work

Fluent in English with excellent verbal communication, and client liaison skills

Excellent visual communication skills

Experience of working on mixed use developments ideally including multi-unit residential, commercial workplace, retail and hospitality through to on site completion

Experience of working on hotel projects

Ability to understand and formulate design decisions and present for discussion

Ability to work well under pressure and meet deadlines efficiently

Excellent organisational and management skills

Technical knowledge and drafting ability of construction methods

Ability to coordinate internal and external information

Please check out our websites for recent projects and studio news at www.benadamsarchitects.co.uk and www.benadamsstudio.com

Salary negotiable depending on experience.

Ben Adams Architects is an equal opportunities employer.

If you like the sound of us, want to learn more and be challenged, and feel you have the required experience and skill set, please apply by sending your CV and sample portfolio of recent studio projects as well as any relevant academic work in PDF format to: jobs@benadamsarchitects.co.uk

Alternatively, feel free to send a hard copy CV and sample portfolio to: Ben Adams Architects, Applications, 99 Southwark Street, London, SE1 0JF.