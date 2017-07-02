The Architect Vs. The Doorman

Global Edition
My doorman dropped out if HS and eanrs $60k and all medical benefits. He did not serve in the military, and because of the Union, borrowed money at a reduced rate and now owns several apartments. All he does all day is open doors for wealthy people and goes home at 5pm.
Next time allnof us archutects think about charging 10k for a jib we all know would cost 50k, think about weather its fair that a doorman earns more than you...
Doors need to be opened.
Yes, but does he get oohs and aahs when he tells people he opens doors for a living at cocktail parties? That's worth at least 20 grand.
Does he get marriage proposals? Doubt it.
neither do i tintt
... you're paying him. Maybe you should move.
just think aboutnit next time you undercut your fellow professionals... you are earning less than doormen without any education...
maybe you do... I certainly don't.
Don't undercut.
Looks like an even match to me.
Wow- so you people think that your time is worth as much as that of a doorman. Man are we doomed as a profession...
So now that SF and Seattle are raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, fresh grads with masters degrees earning $3-5 more must be feeling almost equally as valuable as an HS dropout working at Mcdonalds... absolutely pathetic...
Relax. Just because a few replies to your odd post don't happen to sing your song instantaneously, there's no need to get your panties all twisted.
I open my own door and save $60K per year
Only assholes need a guy in uniform to open the door for them.
How many doormen get to be famous?
http://www.freep.com/story/new...
So, you can afford to pay someone to open doors for you. What's there to complain about?
If all you care about is who makes the most $$$ for the least amount of effort, go after his job and your commute will only be a smooth elevator ride.
Thank you
still trying to connect the dots between a doorman (that works for you) and undercutting fees.....maybe some architects do less and therefore charge less? maybe those other architects are more like your doorman?
I don't get the connection either. Where are you living that architects are making less than 60k but doorman buildings are common? How many architects do you know who are doing projects for 10k that cost 5 times that to do? Those must be independently wealthy architects in the first place, who are taking on projects purely for sport - otherwise they'd be losing their shirts and not living in doorman buildings, thus no doorman envy.
I go home at 5 too, but I don't have to be on my feet all day opening doors, and I make considerably more than your doorman. I'm curious though about the "reduced rates" that the union gets him - my mortgage is at 2.6% - how much can I reduce that by joining the doorman union?
Now look at them yoyos thats the way you do it. You open doors in the NYC. That aint working. Thats the way you do it. Money for nothing and your chicks for free...
nice reference.
Doormen also dont spend 100k learning Doorman theory and building diaramas of door entry situations, but thats life bulgar. You get t
*to sit at a desk all day thinking about starting doorman vs architect threads on archinect. Doormen spend all day opening doors and probably thinking about what a dick you are.
Its not nice to shit on other peoples professions. Im sure some of them have little doomen and doorwomen at home whom look up to them. Get over yourself and have respect for working people. You are entitled to NOTHING.
Your doorman is very well paid. Not sure where you're located, but the median salary for a doorman in NYC is about $18 per hour, and nationwide $15.30. Some architects in some offices in some regions may start lower than the median doorman salary, but nationwide the 75th percentile architect's salary is more than twice the 75th percentile doorman salary.
Doormen get paid to be pleasant and to please people. Architects could do that too if they want to get paid more.
im talking anout entry level grads at SOM making 48k.
If being a doorman would make you happy, then go be a doorman. You should do what makes you happy.
Remember, though, that being a doorman, if you are lucky you may make 60k, but you will never make more than that. If you are an architect, and are dedicated and talented, your earning potential over time is much higher than 60k.
bulgar, I think we work in the same city so I can help you understand a 5x fee difference.
It's hardly about "undercutting", it's about understanding the scope and being the appropriate architect for the job.
Example:
Client interviews two (2) architects A and B and comes to both of them with the same requirements: kitchen and bathroom remodel for a co-op/condo type building.
Neither architect A or B ask any further questions.
Architect A has some awards, has done some very high-end work, often does custom detailing and copious renderings for every last inch of the project. They price this job at $50k (to use your numbers)
Architect B could care less about awards, they've been at this for 30+ years, they care little about US laws and liability (they've been at this for 30+ years they have seen everything), works out of their apartment and in their opinion 2 hand sketches should be enough for this project. They have a point, the Empire State Building was built from like 13 sheets of drawings. They price this job at $10k.
Architect A at $50k will probably still loose their shirt and make like $50/hr
Architect B will stop answering calls after the 2 sketches are done and have collected their $10k, they will make about $1k an hour.
Client really only needed Architect B anyway, both architects forgot to ask questions. Architect A didn't want to know and Architect B could care less, the client's wife is an interior designer.
Most entry-level doorman start below minimum wage (they're legally allowed to, because it's classified as a partially tip-based job - the expectation is that tips per hour range from $3 to $8.50.) The new grad working at SOM for $23/hour (48k/year) is making more than the median-earning doorman makes, and the median-earning doorman has 8 years of doorman experience. The argument can be made that the doorman has not spent anything on tuition, and has 4 to 8 more earning years over the course of his career - but even so the architect's career-long earnings are expected to significantly exceed the doorman's, because the range from entry-level to maximum doorman salary is much smaller than for the architect.
The Architect Vs. The Doorman
