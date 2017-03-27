Becoming an Architect with a criminal background

Global Edition
So I'm wondering if i could become a Building Architect with a sex offense on my record? I'm currently 22. I got charged when I turned 18 and have been told my whole time on parole that i was charged as a minor (which is when my offense happened) but recently found out that that I wasn't. I'm basically wondering if I have wasted the last four years of my life perusing this profession or if there is anything I can do to move forward? I really love designing and using the AutoCAD program so if there is anything i can do to continue in this profession then i would be more than happy to do so. Any help is much appreciated, Thank You.
A past conviction won't necessarily keep you from getting licensed as an architect. Some states do have blanket laws that prevent anyone with a felony from being eligible for a license, while other states leave it at the discretion of the board to address any criminal record on a case by case basis. In a state where they can exercise independent judgement, a long ago incident for which you have met sentencing conditions may be determined to be irrelevant to your current fitness to practice. On the other hand, the boards are supposed to reject anyone who is not of "sound character" - so they have a lot of leeway to go either direction.
Usually you have to report any convictions on your license application, and update this on renewal forms. They typically want to know anything - even misdemeanors other than minor traffic tickets. If you do get licensed in one state, this could still prevent you from getting reciprocal licensing in some others.
The larger problem in terms of your career is that there are many types of architectural projects for which routine background clearances are required just to set foot on a client's premises - such as schools, day cares, some government buildings, even my local utility company requires a background check for any of our employees who need to get beyond the lobby. If your employer can't send you to field measure a school or to a meeting at a client's office, that may limit the type of roles for which you can be hired or advance to.
If I were you I'd pursue with your attorney why this wasn't treated as a juvenile offense and whether there's anything that can be done about that at this point.
An interesting question: Is this one of those situations where you would be better off without a license? Does a licensed architect have to disclose his criminal record to a client? Would an unlicensed "designer" be ignored since he would be off the government's radar screen?
