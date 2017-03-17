Editorial & News
18
Last
Jose J Pullutasig
Jose J Pullutasig
History · 

putting aside the legal implication, what would your job title be?

for instance, would you like to call yourself an architect or designer etc.

 
Mar 17, 17 12:04 pm
Kevin Wagner
Kevin Wagner
History · 

Recluse. I dream of being known as a recluse.

Mar 17, 17 12:10 pm
Xenakis
History · 

titles are for bank and government employees

Mar 17, 17 12:14 pm
Non Sequitur
History · 

Titles are for people whose professionalism and skill set are insufficient. Appeal to authority logical fallacy comes to mind.

Mar 17, 17 12:31 pm
tintt
History · 

Just my first name, like Madonna. 

Mar 17, 17 12:34 pm
b3tadine[sutures]
History · 

say my name

Mar 17, 17 12:37 pm
JLC-1
History

SOB/MF

Mar 17, 17 12:57 pm
JLC-1

or Destroyer of Planets, Master of Doom

MyDream
History · 

Architect Developer/CEO/Major client for my own firm/

 

The Führer

Mar 17, 17 1:00 pm
Non Sequitur

but you're not an architect

MyDream

Non Sequitur...I swear...damn you. sigh...I guess you can say that I am a work in progress. You above all know my situation and how determined I am I will reach my goal. When I do not know, I have been marketing like crazy to no avail all I got was a crummy deck project and a another fake home design client. Lastly the post states name your ideal job title..so I did.

Chris_Teeter

yeah, that last one not such a good idea...

Non Sequitur

Although, if you are a real Fuhrer, you can probably call yourself whatever you want... but even there, is "architect" the best you can think of? I'd go with Lord Baron Sean Connery the 3rd. King of hacky-sack skills. part-time architect.

MyDream

As much as I lol'd at those comments I am serious about this and am gaining momentum, slowly. I may need to change the way I am marketing but what the hell, email with a short description, a link to the website full of samples.....Architect developer is not good enough? That is like the king of kings.

Philarct
History · 

Architect - Furniture Designer/Maker/WoodWorker

Batman

Mar 17, 17 1:17 pm
tduds
History · 

I put "Person" on my business cards.

Mar 17, 17 1:21 pm
Zbig
History · 

Creative Solutions Guru

Mar 17, 17 1:49 pm
citizen
History · 

Millionaire Playboy Philanthropist

Mar 17, 17 1:56 pm
citizen
History · 

.

Mar 17, 17 2:02 pm
Josh Mings
Josh Mings
History · 

Josh Mings, AIA

Architect. Painter. Sexy Beast.

Mar 17, 17 3:05 pm
Non Sequitur

why is sexy beast 3rd? May I recommend a slight modification? Sexy Architect Painter Beast?

Josh Mings

I'm putting this on Tinder.

s=r*(theta)
History · 

call me whatever, long as im WELL compensated $,$$$$,$$$.$$,(disclaimer, exclusively for my intangible skills)

Mar 17, 17 3:08 pm
Anob
History · 

Vinz Clortho "The Keymaster" 

Mar 17, 17 3:50 pm
mtdew
History · 

Master Builder

Mar 17, 17 4:30 pm
curtkram
History · 

tintt, you would prefer to be known as 'there'?

Mar 17, 17 4:49 pm
Max Headroom, F.AIA
Max Headroom, F.AIA
History · 

Max Headroom, F.AIA, LEED Super Platinum Super Duper Bronze Triple Level,  AAA member, M.Arch, P.E., B.Arch, B.A., Free Mason, Elks Lodge, and lots of B.S. degrees

Mar 17, 17 4:55 pm

