putting aside the legal implication, what would your job title be?
for instance, would you like to call yourself an architect or designer etc.
Recluse. I dream of being known as a recluse.
titles are for bank and government employees
Titles are for people whose professionalism and skill set are insufficient. Appeal to authority logical fallacy comes to mind.
Just my first name, like Madonna.
say my name
SOB/MF
or Destroyer of Planets, Master of Doom
Architect Developer/CEO/Major client for my own firm/
The Führer
but you're not an architect
Non Sequitur...I swear...damn you. sigh...I guess you can say that I am a work in progress. You above all know my situation and how determined I am I will reach my goal. When I do not know, I have been marketing like crazy to no avail all I got was a crummy deck project and a another fake home design client. Lastly the post states name your ideal job title..so I did.
yeah, that last one not such a good idea...
Although, if you are a real Fuhrer, you can probably call yourself whatever you want... but even there, is "architect" the best you can think of? I'd go with Lord Baron Sean Connery the 3rd. King of hacky-sack skills. part-time architect.
As much as I lol'd at those comments I am serious about this and am gaining momentum, slowly. I may need to change the way I am marketing but what the hell, email with a short description, a link to the website full of samples.....Architect developer is not good enough? That is like the king of kings.
Architect - Furniture Designer/Maker/WoodWorker
Batman
I put "Person" on my business cards.
Creative Solutions Guru
Millionaire Playboy Philanthropist
.
Josh Mings, AIA
Architect. Painter. Sexy Beast.
why is sexy beast 3rd? May I recommend a slight modification? Sexy Architect Painter Beast?
I'm putting this on Tinder.
call me whatever, long as im WELL compensated $,$$$$,$$$.$$,(disclaimer, exclusively for my intangible skills)
Vinz Clortho "The Keymaster"
Master Builder
tintt, you would prefer to be known as 'there'?
Max Headroom, F.AIA, LEED Super Platinum Super Duper Bronze Triple Level, AAA member, M.Arch, P.E., B.Arch, B.A., Free Mason, Elks Lodge, and lots of B.S. degrees
