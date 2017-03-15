Does attending an Ivy league school have any correlation to a higher starting salary?

Global Edition
Does anyone have additional information towards Ivy league degrees earning a higher salary at starchitecture/regular offices?
Fortunately, I was accepted to Harvard this year, however the high tuition price is currently swaying me away. Harvard offered a significantly lower grant in comparison to another Ivy school. The U.S tuition is also higher than its north american/european counterparts. I'm trying to decide if studying in the U.S. is worth it. I'm not too interested in connections because I established some good ones on my own, and the name isn't appealing to me unless it warrants a higher salary. My only interest is the professors which teach there. I initially applied because I didn't think I would get in and applied for the hell of it. But now that I have a chance, I'm trying to figure out my best path.
You can search salaries by school attended (ugrad, grad and post grad) on Archinect's salary poll - salaries.archinect.com
Hello, No question, Harvard is an excellent school; however, please review the following:
Note: this is the opinion of one architect.
1.) There are many different specialties in architecture, although not formally recognized. An architect may be a "pure" designer, or a construction expert; she may be a generalist or a specialist; she may be an architect that wears all the hats of the profession. The best architect is at the foundation, an excellent draftsman (now ACAD operator), able to articulate form and space in a language suitable to the requirements of the project.
2.) If you attend Harvard, you will, no doubt, gain strength in theoretical design and historical precedence but not necessarily in practical architect. It does not matter where you attend as long as it is NAAB certified program. The critical education for an architect is self-provided. It is the books, the real work under a mentor architect, and the social interactions you allow yourself that will contribute to the main of your success in the profession. There are state schools, in my opinion that are right up there with Harvard, et. al.
3.) Back in the 1940’s, Frank Lloyd Wright gave a speech to the students of architecture and related fields at Penn State University. My Dad was in the audience as a young student. The first thing out of Mr. Wright’s mouth was [I paraphrase]:
Go home! If you want to be a good architect, go home and live your lives. Experience life! It is your life that will inform your architectural practice. You’re not learning anything in this school that will make you a good architect.
Needless to say, the professors were aghast, at the least. Mr. Wright did not have high esteem among the academicians of his day (and still does not). But he was right! Yes we need to attend school to receive a professional license, but the better part of your talents is sharpened and honed gained in non-theoretical, real life experience. For example, mastery of English (or the language you will practice in) is paramount.
4.) The architect is a highly trained professional, who alone, can interpret the vision of clients into tangible brick and mortar, enhancing the lives and social interactions clients. As such, an architect is at the top or very nearly the top of practicing professions including doctors and lawyers. In time past, the architect was afforded great respect and esteem. Be warned, it is not so today; however we architect (worth ours salt) believe this is still true regardless of what the builders, developers, and even engineers think. So whatever school you go to, be prepared to go beyond the curriculum, and respect whom your are!!!.
I hope this helps.
No.
Not really unfortunately.
That's a very definitive no.
What is your professional goal? If you want to teach or work for a starchitect, you may need the Ivy credential just to pass the employment screen, regardless of whether it statistically translates into a higher starting salary. If neither is your goal, going Ivy may not make much sense, since any higher salary will be gobbled up by loan repayments. As far as contacts are concerned, you can't have too many. But here again, paying $100K or so for only a possibility of making a good contact or two is a real big gamble with a potentially disastrous economic downside if it doesn't happen.
I commend you for asking the question before plumging in.
Normal laws of supply and demand just don't seem to operate in this profession. It's a really weird situation;.
As long as you have the trust fund to get you there.
I agree, education is just one dimension of the profession.
I would go for the education not the salary. Schools don't really focus on a higher starting salary. On the other hand a highly technical school will focus on the salary (you known w/ Revit, construction, data management, etc)
If earnings are that important to you go for the school that doesn't cripple you financially.
