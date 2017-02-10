It's My Last Day At Work and I'm Live-Posting It!

Global Edition
It's my last day at my current job today! In my new position I won't be able to post on Archinect through the workday, so I'm going to post like mad for the next 8 hours! Join me with comments on what you're doing at work today, a good or funny memory from you experience in a last day on the job, or what you're having for lunch. ANY topic is relevant!
To start: at our final department meeting yesterday evening we enjoyed a bourbon toast. I highly recommend this practice!
Now I'm staring at a mess of files on my computer that I need to organize for the coworkers who will take the projects over AND an even bigger mess of physical objects in my office that I have to deal with. I should have dealt with some of this yesterday afternoon, but...bourbon.
woot! good luck!
my last day at my previous job i just kind of didn't show up and went fishing instead. they may have had donuts that i missed out on.
I'm leaving written instructions for non-architect, never CADed ever employees on how to open and revise drawings in Autocad. This is painstaking!
Where are you headed to?
Non-CAD people doing CAD? Ha.
It's going to be 74 degrees today but I'm sick and won't be able to enjoy it. That's my news.
TED I'm going to work in a great medium-sized local firm. It will be apparent from my Linked in and Archinect files where that is, but for the moment, with this thread, I'm not going to name us.I'm SO READY to get out of the Facilities side and back into real practice! Keep going strong, economy, please!!
Great Great Great!! congrats and welcome back to the world.
tintt, no shit. This is SO painstaking to explain in writing and screen caps!
Is anyone a little tired of seeing John Malkovich's face all over Archinect? Or are you enjoying it? I guess I feel both ways.
Yes, Hes so smug and full of himself. Hes on my Hulu too!
Maybe I am missing something but I haven't been seeing John Malkovich's face all over Archinect...
Also congrats on the new gig!
im tired of seeing JM, im like wth
Congrats on the new Gig!
On the topic of Mr. Malkovich, how could you ever grow tired of that, maybe we need more advertisers on Archinect to spice it up a bit.
Autocad instructions, try you tube:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JyE-6loC_Aw
I'm starting a new Job next week as well, I find it fun to try to do something different when switching jobs like bow ties or bring my lunch every day kind of change/resolution.
negative 30 outside today... brrrr. caulk shrinkage territory.
Speaking of caulk, I just finished giving an in-depth lecture/demonstration to my office on proper fire/smoke caulks specification and site review. Plenty of caulk pics.
G'd luck Donna on the new gig.
consider using this as departing screen saver.
I do have to hand it to John M he has done more to advance the standing in our collective lexicon of the versatility of the word FUCK in our language.
http://workman.tumblr.com/image/14851006359
Sorry could not post the image from my computer.
True story: John Malkovich used to be my neighbor. He's super reclusive though so I hardly ever saw him.
Congrats Donna! Hopefully your last day is more celebratory than my last last day!
Thanks for the cad tutorial Peter!
I just spent an hour showing a coworker how to use it and it is freaking hard. What a ridiculous program!
Headed into my exit interview now. Woo!
You're posting those caulk pics on the caulk thread, Non Seq? Looking forward to seeing them!
HR busy. My exit was supposed to start 2 minutes ago. Wondering if I should just go back to my desk and pack until they ask me to come back? Every minute feels like an hour on your last day....
digging the new discussion format! trying to figure out a fee for AOR services! donna, help!
Best of luck in the new gig, Donna =o]
My last day working for former Frank Lloyd Wright apprentice Aaron Green, one co-worker gave me a joint. I hadn't gotten high in probably 30 years. I discovered I can't handle the new weed...knocked me on my ass.
Exit interview went fine. I was able to express a couple of opinions on where I thought funding and staffing needs to be increased. I said a bunch of good things about my wonderful fellow co-workers, and no bad things about the co-workers I can't stand, because I'm trying to be positive.COBRA is f'ing expensive!
LOL Kevin that's a good story!
Donna, I'll post some caulk pics when I have the time... probably will try and squeeze a quick caulk job this afternoon. I'm taking lead on a large BIM project with only junior staff making decisions so stress and work levels just sky-rocketed.
I'm not officially the caulk-master in the office. Think I can get new business cards?
My 12-year-old-boy sense of humor loves seeing the word caulk thrown around like this. Especially in phrases like "I'm the caulk master."
I feel like I would abuse saying "I'm the caulk master".
I am on the west coast so we are just putting on the pants and such
I just got two new clients, woot
THREADED REPLIES!!!! Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes! What an exciting day.
Oops, congrats on the new clients, David!
think they rolled out thread replies to celebrate your leaving.
Still learning the new system.
fancy
same here... I can directly reply now?
very fancy
Congrats on the new gig. I'm a former hoosier, what's the economy like out that way. It always seems so dark and depressed around my old stomping grounds (Northwest Indiany). Moved to California, and never looked back. Today on my plate: Addendum to an elementary school administration building, help another team out with a Vietnamese Community Center, hopefully leave early, stop at antiques mall to hopefully find an MCM desk chair for the home office, stop at the nursery for some growies, liquor store for beer and bourbon. At least in a perfect world, that will be how this day rolls.
Kevin, are you near 50 years old? I am, and I learned the term "growies" in architecture school but I don't feel like it's used much anymore.
Yes Donna, 55 years young.
Also, Kevin, I grew up in Arizona, and this comic has always rung true to me even as a 10-year Hoosier:
"growies, what are those? trees and shrubs which would be code for pot?
anyhow Congrats on the new gig Donna!! now maybe I should send my resume to your old gig and finish up that cad manual for non-cadders 8-)
I don't miss the Midwest, I have fallen in love with California. While I work in silicon valley, I live in the central valley, which is somewhat similar to small town Indiana.
I don't miss the midwest and would love to be in California.
For me, growies refer to California native plants to plant in my yard.
In arch school it meant the trees and plant material you throw onto a rendering or plan to make it look softer and greener. Scribbly lines with green prismacolor = growies.
On another subject... what's the significance of those stars next to certain thread titles at the top of the Discussions list?
I think they mean they are active or have had a lot of comments? I'm not sure.
The stars indicate when a thread is featured (displayed on the homepage) and/or when the thread is being moderated and there is at least one featured comment in the thread.
One of my final tasks here that I'm setting off to do shortly is to clean a bathroom. If you wonder why a Campus Architect would clean a bathroom, well, that's possibly a clue to why I'm getting a new job. Our Custodial staff is amazing, and I can't bear to see them overworked, so I'm just doing it myself. Maybe this is a character flaw?
Look on the bright side...,.it must give you some incite on how to design a toilet to stay clean.
Better than my office..by Friday it starts to smell like the lion den at Brookfield Zoo!
Also just saw the ad everyone was referring to... Must not have been paying attention.
you typed his name, so the algorithm shows it to you more now
this is in part why I try to avoid typing the name of the newly elected president
