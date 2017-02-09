Camouflage and Architecture....Why Architecture needs to be camouflaged? Thesis topic

Global Edition
I am currently working on the idea of camouflage and Architecture...And in that I am focusing on how I can create illusion and I can blurr the vision of the enemy ... Worried I am....I need suggestions for creation of my thesis statement..Also the direction I can move in, inorder to achieve tthe blended mode of Architecture ...Rather than making Architecture monumental and visible
"blurr the vision of the enemy"? Are you designing for war zones? Camouflaging existing buildings to save non-combatant's lives? Or Camouflaging military installations? The former is interesting, the latter is not. Is this part of architecture's set of roles?
During World War 2 and the Cold War after lots of American factories and critical bunkers were disguised. There was an airplane assembly facility in Washington state with fake houses trees cars and even playgrounds on the roof so it looked like a typical suburban neighborhood from the air.
More recently there is an attempt to expand buildings, typically museums underground so as to detach and not disrupt the neoclassical buildings which are often civic symbols in their own right
There are still efforts to hide or soften the security systems used to prevent truck bombs from ramming into public buildings. This happened after the Oklahoma City terrorist attack in the 90s where benches and landscaping became engineered barriers. Also in this time a lot of heavy sculpture and generous plazas and closed off pedestrian streets showed up as part of the new security reality that truck bombs can and will happen in the US.
This can be an interesting topic but maybe needs to be a little more narrow so you don't go crazy researching all there is out in the world on camouflage architecture.
Over and OUT
Peter N
DPM
There's a book on camouflage design..but it's really hard to find.
it can still be found second hand Kevin.
When you get the book you can treat yourself to the following:
http://www.veoh.com/watch/v663187NbmjqR55
great conversation. everything should be camouflage.
hard to beat a ghillie suit. i think this would be the architectural equivalent:
probably less green if you're in Karachi though?
Cappadocia, Turkey
Mesa Verde, Colorado cliff homes
mightyaa thanks for some food for thought, Dogon lands in Mali are similar, as are some contemporary (unbuilt) projects that spring to mind.
This appears to be a "Camouflage" project, even in person you can barely see it. This is more Illusion.
Nalbach und Nalbach with Dan Graham
@kevin wagner, can you please tell me the name of the book? and possibly a link too.
@cutkram, this is the confusion actually that after understanding camouflaging technique, its history etc, what place exactly i ll be going to make in order to it be enemyproof.
@peter normand, can you please tell that what possibly i can cater when i say ''enemyproof''
does it necessarily mean to be terrorsits? or can our enemy be the polluted congested, carbon filled environment
who is the "enemy" appears to be the first question. then once you decide who the "enemy" is you have to determine if architecture could provide a response. then decide if "camouflage" is the correct response.............for example, off the top of my head - assume Western Capitalism/Western Globalization is the "enemy" to traditions and religion and the old world. Your spriritual guide has been replaced by your financial guide. Dwelling has become a commodity. The city is an investment machine like the stock market - gentrification, etc...Now that I have defined the possible "enemy" and it appears it affects architecture at both the dwelling scale and the urban scale - how does one then provide a response to "camouglage" these items to preserve and/or enchance their existence as the "enemy" marches towards their overthrow and capture? for dwelling I would recommend Martin Heidegger with regard to technology - a key attribute of this "enemy". would also recommend the work of Parasite 2.0 (www.parasiteparasite.com) - analog encrypted dwelling. For urban planning the key response would be to avoid invasion of investment. Favellas would be a start..............lets say though traditions, religion, and the old world were the "enemy" then how does capital investment invade these places "camouflaged" or remain in place while going unnoticed. old city center - historic preservation but only if the buyer can drop a high-end fashion store in to the space. or mixed used condominum towers with "community" centers at the base. Zoning that gives the developer more floor area if they provide more public spaces. Simply researching current city development guidelines could help you determine how an agressive investor may "camouflage" themselves. a slumlord intentionally causing poor conditions to devalue the property, have tenants move out, to then attract new tenants - hipsters and/or yuppies, to increase investment value and cause change to the neighborhood, etc.....
i don't know if i like the idea of looking for an enemy when you don't have one. seems like republican strategy. not working.
the thought that there is a position for an enemy that isn't being filled should be replaced with the thought that we can just try to be friends.
just paint it camo. you don't even need an enemy, and it's awesome.
@cutkram, its a thesis project, i cant just paint it....
i have to work on a philosophy and i am supposed to derive conclusions, the research phase and design should be interconnected....
help me in raising questions that why camouflaged...
@cutkram, its not about looking for an enemy, they are everywhere, if you know what happened to army public school peshawar, that brutal massacre of kids, i feel that its a need to design anti terrorist space, because in pakistan you dont know when you get attacked...
The "camo" should prolly be able to disable drone bombers, perhaps bursts of EMF?
Well, you could always fly the ISIS flag over the Louvre. That might help some. Maybe Notre Dame, too, while you are at it. Make that puppy into a mosque!
Sorry, unfamiliar with any book on the subject, the "hard to find" comment was a poor attempt at camo humor.
I hope someone puts camo on that new Gensler project because it is butt ugly.
