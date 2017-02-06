How much should I get paid?

Global Edition
A little about myself: I have about 2.5 years of experience. I'm done with ARE and AXP and waiting for my licensed to be approved in the state of Illinois ( I work in California though). There is an annual review coming in a few weeks.
My question: I am not sure if I should ask for a wage that matches the prevailing wage for architect as listed on department of labor's website for my region? That number is about 1.5 times what I am currently earning. I know it is not typical to get a 50% raise through annual review. Also, I know my experience level is not the same as most architects who had at least 5 years of experience when they got their license. But still, I am an architect.
I work very hard at work and I like my job. I don't know if I should ask for a wage that might sounds aggressive.
Thank you in advance:)
only way you are going to get that is by moving to a new company.
your employers are used to paying you a specific rate, you got your license and your skillset is the same and now you want 50% more money...not gonna happen.
1st, you would need to be licensed in the state in which you are working.
2nd, prevailing wages don't mean crap.
Get what you can or make the move out. Expecting a 50% raise is crazy. You may have moved too fast through IDP and licensure. Not really a bad thing except perception on the part of employers plus you already know that your experience is short.
The DOL's prevailing wage data for "Architect" is compiled form everyone in the field, up to and including firms' owners, PMs with 30+ years of experience, ancient spec writers, etc.
Usually there is a graph or chart of the percentiles. With your amount of experience I wouldn't think you'd be looking at the prevailing wage (which is the 50th percentile) as comparable - you'd be looking at the around the 20th or 30th percentile.
Think of it this way: the category "Architect" includes everyone, all the way from entry-level (though some entry-level people are categorized as "Drafter", which is a separate category, so actually the sample is skewed toward older/more experienced folks) to those with 40+ years of experience, principals, etc. - so the people around the 50th percentile are likely to be those in the 15+ years of experience range, not somebody with 2.5 years of experience.
I agree with others that you're unlikely to get much of a raise staying in the same firm. The only way to really find out what you can get is to go interview elsewhere. Aim high and see if it works.
move to a new company. This is the fastest way to increase your salary. There is a reason the tech kids stay at their job for less than 2 years and its because they know if they jump around they can get into a better company and get better salary.
My company offered around 14% (plus a few perks) upon licensure. I moved companies and got a 29.5% increase.
I make less than most of the folks on here due to location, hence percentages. If I told you the dollar amounts, it would just make someone sad.
Mine kind of came in two parts since I was a mid-year licensee, one raise at license and the other at year end review, but ended up around 20%.
The experience is what is going to get you, but the economy is still good so why not shop around a little. Also, why aren't you getting licensed where you practice? You lack some leverage if the firm you work at doesn't do any work here in Illinois.
yea - 2.5 years rush to licence = amateur hour
25% raise for split the same way as Josh describes and I got mine with just over 3 years post grad experience... but by that point I was already running multiple projects and acting as the main architect on site so it was not amateur hour. 8-)
How is your salary compared to others with 2.5 years of experience? Check the salary poll here on archinect or the AIA compensation survey if you can get it. The AIA report is nice because it gives percentiles too. The DOL information is not specific enough. If I were you, I'd not run the risk of sounding greedy asking for a 50% raise and if you check that other salary info, you might find you are doing ok anyways.
I agree DOL data is not useful for this situation.
Prevailing wage has two uses that I know of: 1. it's the threshold for H1-B visas. That's why it's very difficult to sponsor someone on a visa unless they're at least mid-career - because you have to prove that you're paying at least prevailing wage, and that tends to be higher than most people in the first third to half of their career earn, as well as higher than even more experienced people in smaller firms earn. 2. Prevailing wage is used by the DOL in determining, for those collecting unemployment, whether or not turning down a particular job offer will make them ineligible to continue collecting unemployment. Depending on how long they've been unemployed, if the offer is 10% or 20% lower than their previous salary then they don't necessarily have to accept the offer, unless it is higher than the prevailing wage, in which case they are expected to accept it unless the commute is much farther or there's some other extenuating circumstance.
For any other purpose you should probably ignore DOL data.
If you want to make the case for a large raise, should be based on what you can do, getting a license doesn't suddenly jump your abilities. If you can argue that you are able to offer more than you are currently getting paid for that might fly. Experience is more valuable to an employer than licensure, though it does represent a good marker of your knowledge in that you were able to get through the process and pass it all. Wages as paid in the office are more of the correct scale to use than prevailing wage in the area, any idea what other people with your same qualifications make, or those above you? An office will not pay someone with less experience/knowledge more than someone above them regardless of license status, throws off their whole pay structure. Its worth making the argument but accepting what they can do, and if not satisfied quietly start looking around.
No way - with a recession on the way - don't be too greedy - if the value you provide is less than you will be the first to go
