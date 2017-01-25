Office Culture

Global Edition
Hi
I have started working with a small residential architecture firm recently. I have noticed no one takes a proper 1 hour lunch break most people eat at their desk. ( I have been told the owners prefer if you do not go outside and stick around to help out !!)
No one leaves at 6 pm . Everyone stays late.
I cannot agree with none of the above. Since I am starting out should I follow their culture or follow what I prefer which is taking a decent lunch break ( i usually do a quick 15 minute work out that is why I am hesitant to give it up)
Thank you
Is your lunch hour unpaid? If so, it's yours to do what you want with it.
If you're getting your work done, it shouldn't matter how long your lunch break is. If they aren't paying you for lunch, just go with the timeframe your employee manual says. If others aren't taking advantage, that is their problem.
Work isn't life. Too many people get confused on this.
start your own residential design firm, then it won't be a problem
a) find a new job
b) always try to take a lunch break - this will actually improve your production not deter. It is the short breaks where your subconscious mind gets to ponder problems to be solved and come up with better more effective ways to approach work.
That's slavery, you ain't a monkey so take your lunch.
I agree with everyone but you may face repercussions
It's not right but some arch firm owners are a holes
They think since they had/have to work like that their employees should too. I would start looking and stick it out until you can move on. Or do what you want and see how it plays out. All he can do is fire you.
masochist -
Look, there's going to be a recession in 1 - 2 years(premier Trumpkov will bring it on). if you are perceived as "a bad fit" you will be the first to go -
OP, where are you located? East/West coast/central etc.?
While I agree with the many viewpoints above, it's tough to simply resolve to finding another job/take that lunch break when job prospects are grim. Nevertheless, send out your job application package and see how it goes.
F that-
I worked at firms like that. I had a Principal write the staff a letter to express his disappointment that we didn't "redouble our efforts" and work harder, after he cut our hours to 3-4 days per week.
You do what you think is best for you. Yes there might be repercussions, but guess what? They already don't respect you if you "can't" eat lunch or they don't respect your home life.
Start working on a new job.
What state are you in? In my current state there's no legal requirement for a lunch break, paid or otherwise, and employers tend to know that and take advantage of it. Some other states have a legal requirement for a meal break (usually a minimum of 1/2 hour, unpaid) if the total work period is 8 hours or more. If you're in one of those states you could anonymously "remind" your employers of that, and/or post one of those DOL posters about it in the break room or wherever such things are posted in your firm, and if those things don't matter then you can call the DOL and eventually they'll audit time sheets and scold your firm - though this only works for hourly employees as there's no real way to verify one way or another if salaried people are taking breaks.
But short of a legal solution, sometimes you have to just take things into your own hands and be the one who bucks the norm. If you need to go for a walk every day to clear your head and just get some space from you and the office, just do it. Yes you may get backlash - up to and including being the first on the layoff list - but if the worst happens then just move on and look for somewhere with a healthier culture. Don't sacrifice your health and peace of mind for your career.
I find it funny that a place without lunch breaks would have a break room available to post such DOL stuff.
^ It's called a toilet/restroom...or in some places, heads ;)
