Church Hill Barn

The site, situated on the Essex/Suffolk borders within the landscape immortalised by Constable was originally the home farm of the nearby estate, destroyed by fire in the 1950s. It consists of a collection of farm buildings forming a courtyard.

The centrepiece of the site with views over the rural landscape is a large barn of cathedral-like proportions.

Cruciform in plan with a collection of smaller spaces surrounding it, the arrangement sought to provide shelter for different farming activities under a single roof. The barn complex is the legacy of the model farm movement.

The clients purchased the buildings in dilapidated condition. Having sold their own property nearby they decided to reside in a caravan on the site during the build.

The barn is a Listed structure and the contemporary refurbishment required lengthy agreements with the local planning authorities.

Landscaping and planting reflects the internal