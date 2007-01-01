BRIEF Research and development building with 1700 working places at the adidas World of Sports campus in Herzogenaurach | ADDED VALUE In contrast to conventional office typologies, the ring structure developed by kadawittfeldarchitektur lends to the building a double relationship to the landscape – both to the outer surroundings and to the communicative landscape of the atrium. The connecting walkways, “Laces”, efficiently open up access to all office areas without the need to cross through other departments. At the same time they transform the atrium into a creative center of the building that provides an identity.

adidas Laces, Herzogenaurach| Germany The new Laces blends into the existing World of Sports ensemble as a floating counterpart to the black, recumbent mass of the adidas Brand Center. Its clearly contoured volume positively invites the surrounding campus to find a continuation within its interior, an atrium with a controlled climate. Lined up in a circular arrangement, the office areas with their large glazed surfaces open onto the atmospheric inner space and the remarkable landscaped space. The connecting walkways that cross the atrium, the Laces, “tie” the built volume together, as it were, to form a many-layered office building that is rich in relationships. They enable a maximum of interaction and allow open areas of communication to emerge. As delicate connecting bridges, they weave a poetic spatial structure into the interior and thus make the special creative atmosphere of the building legible. The result is an inspiring place for research and product development.

Typologie office building Construction volume gfa 62.000m² cubature 356.000m³ Realization 2008-2011 client adidas AG World of Sports Competition 1st Prize 2007 Architect kadawittfeldarchitektur Project Partner Dirk Zweering Awards Office Application Award 2009: Best Innovative Concept