PRI - INDUSTRIAL MASS IN CORONA

An existing 9000sf industrial warehouse is converted into a high-tech manufacturing facility and office for Adura LED. As part of a series of projects that engage volumetric mass and datum in various forms, the project contemplates the ceiling as a rigid mass, juxtaposed by a pragmatic minimal floorplan. This contrast allows maximum flexibility in programming yet also defines architecturally a volumetric narrative that is non-intrusive to the spatial needs of the client. The ceiling mass changes its vertical datum strategically to create zones of different occupation in some areas, to articulate daylight light wells and to serve as a vertical enclosure to the centralized conference and showroom which itself is visually open to the entire facility. Materially sparse, the rigid mass overhead engages the program playfully, sometimes in broad strokes as in the manufacturing and sometimes in detail such in the form a volumetric entrance desk and presentation wall in the conference room. Visually and graphically the identity is articulated through glazing and linear graphics that serve either as wayfinding or assume textural qualities.