Brighton Photography Centre

London-based studio Nex — has transformed an unloved 1960’s office building into a vibrant, high-tech

Photography Centre for the first phase of Brighton University’s new campus upgrade.

The retrofit of the 3400m2 building is a response to the Faculty of Art & Design’s need to accommodate increased student numbers to the internationally recognised school in recent years. As well as refurbishments of the existing estate, the campus will comprise new spaces for increased public access. Following an appointment to undertake a feasibility masterplan, Nex — has reworked three floors of an existing building, located on 154 Edward Street in central Brighton. The practice converted a former 600m2 basement car park into a specialist photography production lab. Daylight was brought into the basement through a new double height-space, by removing part of the ground floor, to allow ground floor windows to illuminate the area. These newly opened up spaces will be used for digital and print photo review, with bold yellow flooring denoting the production and layout spaces when seen from the ground floor above.