4th Street Residence

Bird Works was commissioned to oversee the design and construction of this modern, multi-level residence on West 4th Street in Manhattan. Working with the client early on in the process, we developed design renderings, filing drawings and full construction documents for the project. The finished space includes two bedrooms, two unique bathrooms, a triple height stair, sliding glass walls and two private patios with great views of the city.
Status: Built
Location: New York, NY, US
My Role: Designer
Additional Credits: In collaboration with Peter Himmelstein Architect.