Concept

Circle of Life is a method of construction that treats architecture as part of the life cycle of the building site. What if architecture can grow, blossom and die naturally just like a living organism? Instead of leaving a permanent footprint, what if it morphs over time? Architecture will still serve the purpose of habitat but it will overcome the traditional sense of a permanent structure. Architecture will become permanent in the form of carbon. The carbon that is stored in the material never leaves the site. It recycles on site from one form to the next. This natural process will fully embrace the science of material cycle. It is a cradle to cradle design that combines art and science.

Process

Circle of Life can be seen as a collection of sustainable buildings made to celebrate art, nature and science. We prove our concept by proposing a natural learning center inside a forest in Mexico. Our idea will inspire people to appreciate nature as playground. People can see natural decay as part of the beauty of architecture. It is changing people’s concept of old and new. The finished center will not be the one-off result but a beginning of the next life. Below are the 7 steps to break down the cycle.