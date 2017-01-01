Installation at AIA San Francisco, 2017

Berkeley, CA
This installation was a partial 1:1 mock up of a geometry developed in parametric software. The aim of this research project was to study the application of a cellular division system inside a box. The process was turning an inherently diagrammatic system into human-occupied spaces. The resulted geometry was fabricated partially to test the proposed tectonics that embody the form and to experience the space inside. This installation was exhibited at the AIA gallery in San Francisco.
Status: Built
My Role: designer+ fabricator