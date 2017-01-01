Editorial & News
Mahsa Vanaki Studio

Mahsa Vanaki Studio

Berkeley, CA

4 more images  ↓

Installation at AIA San Francisco, 2017

This installation was a partial 1:1 mock up of a geometry developed in parametric software. The aim of this research project was to study the application of a cellular division system inside a box. The process was turning an inherently diagrammatic system into human-occupied spaces. The resulted geometry was fabricated partially to test the proposed tectonics that embody the form and to experience the space inside. This installation was exhibited at the AIA gallery in San Francisco.

 
Status: Built
My Role: designer+ fabricator

 