I-AM were approached by the JAN team to create a complete branded customer experience for their launch of a new Caspian Restaurant on the bustling Northcote Road.

I-AM worked in collaboration with the Jan team to create a destination restaurant full of excitement and uniqueness, where good taste goes hand in hand with creativity and innovation.

Inspired by the golden ages of the Ottoman Empire and by the Persian Dynasties, Jan restaurant reflects a lost decadence and grandeur enjoyed by the former rulers of the Caspian Kingdoms. These ferocious warriors and flamboyant kings enjoyed the finest of culinary feasts whilst celebrating victories on the battlefield in the sanctuary of their palaces.

Jan’s mission is simply to make original, handmade, magically delicious dishes not only to nourish the body and mind but the traditional Transcaucasian spirit as well.

Designed with the customer at its heart, the interiors and lay out have been carefully crafted to optimise customer flow and to provide a dynamic and intimate environment in which to dine.

The interior is highlighted by touches of rich turquoise tiles, oak, golds and brasses, against a neutral palette, making for a warm and luxurious atmosphere. I-AM carefully selected textured materials, which reflect the Caspian region while also, ensuring they convey a modern twist to excite and delight diners in the overarching ‘Story telling’ experience.

The guests are greeted in the front section of the restaurant by a feature mirrored ceiling which showcases and reflects the beautiful dining experience while also making the space feel airy and light. The mixture and variety of seating from plush velvet banquette to eclectic wooden chairs allow for a homely, comfortable and sharing experience.

The design incorporates a feature bar in the middle of the space displaying a variety of authentic bitters and spices.

The spectacular open kitchen at the rear of the restaurant showcases a coal fire oven, which is the focal point of the design. Along with the marble counter and visible line of sight to the chefs preparing the dishes in front of the guests. As well, these elements adding a theatre to the restaurant the open kitchen allows the scent of wonderful Caspian herbs to permeate around the dining space. The result is atmospheric and dramatic.

Further artistic Caspian-statements are present around the space; the hand-painted scripture of rousing Caspian statements dotted around the space. The unique bespoke portraits hang in each section of the restaurant playfully representing the personalities of the rulers in the Caspian region. The branding is subtly applied across all touch-points (from menus to staff uniforms) tying in the richness of the overarching brand experience together.

The result is a stunning and unique restaurant brand, which immerse guests into the exotic world of Caspian culture. It has attracted a vast cross-section of society from families right through to millennials making it a truly destination restaurant.