Dreyfuss + Blackford Architecture

Dreyfuss + Blackford Architecture

Sacramento, CA | San Francisco, CA

UC Davis Health Parking Structure III

Parking Structure III serves as the new front door for patients and family members arriving at Sacramento’s largest and most complex medical campus. The 7-level structure adds 1,200 spaces, advanced parking technology, individual parking stall availability indicators, and a lot of natural light in the interior for safety and security. 

Suspended over the precast concrete structure, a louvered shade screen veils the building from the street and creates privacy for the adjacent patient rooms. Made of 3,740 extruded aluminum fins, each blade is rotated at a distinct angle designed to reflect light inside the structure, insure privacy for adjacent patient rooms, and create a gentle textured facade above the street. 

With a challenging site in a very prominent location, the new parking structure has become an icon for the entire campus.

 
Status: Built
Location: Sacramento, CA, US
My Role: Design Architect
Additional Credits: International Parking Design, Inc.; McCarthy Building Companies, Inc.; Watry Design, Inc.; Morton & Pitalo, Inc.; Airco Mechanical, Inc.; Clark Pacific, Inc.

 

