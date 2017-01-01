Adidas Campus

The adidas headquarters in Germany will be transformed and enriched with the addition of colourful star-shaped public spaces in a luscious green setting. The design is made by LOLA landscape architects. A newly designed lake and four stars will be the central features of the plan. The stars act as squares that connect the buildings and serve as central points for all outdoor activities. The first phase includes a campus extension starting in 2017, parallel to the realization of two new buildings: HALFTIME by COBE architects and ARENA by Behnisch Architects.adidas organized an international competition in 2015 for the new World of Sports campus. After a second round with the three finalists LOLA was commissioned as chief landscape architect for the new campus. For the new buildings adidas previously organized a design competition; of which HALFTIME (COBE architects) and ARENA (Behnisch architects) are the most significant. The extension towards the south will take place in the period of 2017-2018. The revamping of the northern part of the campus is to soon follow after.