Central Animal Hospital

This project is a new 4,500 square foot facility for an animal hospital in Midtown Memphis. The new building connects to the existing building via a vegetation-enclosed walkway. The existing building becomes a larger space for boarding/grooming, while the new building is a light-filled and open environment that provides patients and families with a warmer, friendlier environment, equipped with modern treatment facilities. Due to the fact that the campus is located on a busy street (Central Ave), the buildings are set back from the street for safety, with bold exterior forms in metal and glass, which provide both a street presence as well as a response to the local site and climate conditions.