HOUSE OF PURE VIN is a 3000 SF wine shop on in downtown Detroit on Woodward Avenue. An existing, and heavily contorted retail space was reconfigured into a sequence of smaller discrete spaces to simply the experience and unfold the spatial sequence more slowly.

The organization of the majority of the product is displayed and inventoried into a fifty foot long ‘Library Wall” which displays nearly 300 individual bottles at eye level by cantilevering them from the bottle’s neck while storing the remaining 11 bottles in an array of industrial core tubes generally used for manufacturing applications involving rolls of fabric or paper. While providing a striking visual appearance, the tubes also provide protection from light while ensuring the bottle remains sideways, maintaining a wet cork.

As the space unfolds, a climate-controlled champagne room and tasting room appear. Key surfaces throughout the space, including the face of the cash wrap, are clad with post-industrial recycled wine cork material from Portugal. The steel desk frame was re-purposed and modified from a previous project one mile north on Woodward.

An installation of custom laser-cut brackets secures signed wine bottles in an undulating array — a wall of fame which emerges over time.